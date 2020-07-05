1807 Lake Whitney Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

STUNNING home in Allen with 5 bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms is awaiting for YOU! Chef quality kitchen with large prep island, gas cook-top, double oven & granite counter-tops. Spacious family room with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace & tons of natural light. Garage was converted as a game room but seller is willing to reconverted back. Private master suite with spa like bath featuring seamless shower, jetted tub, dual sinks & large walk-in closets. 2nd floor is complete with 4 secondary bedrooms, game room can be an executive office or extra room! Covered patio & grilled area backyard for entertain! Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping, dining & schools! Hurry this BEAUTY wont last to long.