All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1807 Lake Whitney Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1807 Lake Whitney Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:56 AM

1807 Lake Whitney Lane

1807 Lake Whitney Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1807 Lake Whitney Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
STUNNING home in Allen with 5 bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms is awaiting for YOU! Chef quality kitchen with large prep island, gas cook-top, double oven & granite counter-tops. Spacious family room with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace & tons of natural light. Garage was converted as a game room but seller is willing to reconverted back. Private master suite with spa like bath featuring seamless shower, jetted tub, dual sinks & large walk-in closets. 2nd floor is complete with 4 secondary bedrooms, game room can be an executive office or extra room! Covered patio & grilled area backyard for entertain! Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping, dining & schools! Hurry this BEAUTY wont last to long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Lake Whitney Lane have any available units?
1807 Lake Whitney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Lake Whitney Lane have?
Some of 1807 Lake Whitney Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Lake Whitney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Lake Whitney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Lake Whitney Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Lake Whitney Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1807 Lake Whitney Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Lake Whitney Lane offers parking.
Does 1807 Lake Whitney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Lake Whitney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Lake Whitney Lane have a pool?
No, 1807 Lake Whitney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Lake Whitney Lane have accessible units?
No, 1807 Lake Whitney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Lake Whitney Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Lake Whitney Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary