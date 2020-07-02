All apartments in Allen
1728 Oak Brook Lane
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:13 AM

1728 Oak Brook Lane

1728 Oak Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Oak Brook Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedrooms home plus an office. Combination of 1st Living room and Dining room makes home looks spacious. Good size office with French door. 13x13 C-tiles at entry and extended all the way through the back of homes plus all wet area. Freshly installed 2018 carpets in all rooms. Nice and bright skylight at kitchen has gas range, built in Microwave. Nice cedar wood covered patio back. BOB 8ft tall privacy back yard. Home is ready to move in.
Please use TAR application. $45 Non-Refundable APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT 18yrs. We do all the paper work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Oak Brook Lane have any available units?
1728 Oak Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Oak Brook Lane have?
Some of 1728 Oak Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Oak Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Oak Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Oak Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Oak Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1728 Oak Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Oak Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 1728 Oak Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Oak Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Oak Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 1728 Oak Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Oak Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1728 Oak Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Oak Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Oak Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

