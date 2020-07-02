1728 Oak Brook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedrooms home plus an office. Combination of 1st Living room and Dining room makes home looks spacious. Good size office with French door. 13x13 C-tiles at entry and extended all the way through the back of homes plus all wet area. Freshly installed 2018 carpets in all rooms. Nice and bright skylight at kitchen has gas range, built in Microwave. Nice cedar wood covered patio back. BOB 8ft tall privacy back yard. Home is ready to move in.

Please use TAR application. $45 Non-Refundable APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT 18yrs. We do all the paper work.