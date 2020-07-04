1722 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite Custom Sanders Home in Twin Creeks on a oversized corner lot surounded by green path &ponds

Open to inviting handscraped hardwood floor and curved designed staircase, Handsome library with Alder paneling and wall of built-in. Custom commercial grade kitchen is the center of the home with luxurious features & extensive updates: Wolf high-end appliances, SubZero fridge, planning desk and display cabinets. Family room w stoned fireplace open to kitchen overlooking extended patio with pergola. Huge master downstairs with sitting area and views in backyard, luxury bathroom desirable walking closet. Mother-in-law suit down, wet bar serves Game & Media, 3 large bed suite. A dream life style w top schools!