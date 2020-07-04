All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1722 Lexington Avenue

1722 Lexington Avenue
Location

1722 Lexington Avenue, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite Custom Sanders Home in Twin Creeks on a oversized corner lot surounded by green path &ponds
Open to inviting handscraped hardwood floor and curved designed staircase, Handsome library with Alder paneling and wall of built-in. Custom commercial grade kitchen is the center of the home with luxurious features & extensive updates: Wolf high-end appliances, SubZero fridge, planning desk and display cabinets. Family room w stoned fireplace open to kitchen overlooking extended patio with pergola. Huge master downstairs with sitting area and views in backyard, luxury bathroom desirable walking closet. Mother-in-law suit down, wet bar serves Game & Media, 3 large bed suite. A dream life style w top schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1722 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1722 Lexington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1722 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1722 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1722 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

