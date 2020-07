Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming well cared for home is ready FOR LEASE. 3 bedrooms plus a study, 2.5 bathrooms in highly sought after Allen ISD. Bright and open floorplan perfect for cooking and entertaining. White oven and dishwasher will be replaced with Stainless steel. Spacious master features large walk-in closet, dual sinks, deep tub, separate shower and plenty of counterspace. Schedule your showing today!