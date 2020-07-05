1708 Elm Spring Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Location! On cul-d-sac street less than one mile from Farmer Rec center, grocery shopping, and more. Home has custom tile work, laminate floors, granite counters in kitchen, spa like master bath, his and her closets, loads of crown molding and chair rail throught the home, oversized backyard retreat with covered patio and huge grassy area, upstairs gameroom and seperate media room could be 4th bedroom if needed. Walk to exemplary elementary! Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+ Come and See today.