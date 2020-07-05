All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:25 PM

1708 Elm Spring Court

1708 Elm Spring Court · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Elm Spring Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Location! On cul-d-sac street less than one mile from Farmer Rec center, grocery shopping, and more. Home has custom tile work, laminate floors, granite counters in kitchen, spa like master bath, his and her closets, loads of crown molding and chair rail throught the home, oversized backyard retreat with covered patio and huge grassy area, upstairs gameroom and seperate media room could be 4th bedroom if needed. Walk to exemplary elementary! Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+ Come and See today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Elm Spring Court have any available units?
1708 Elm Spring Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Elm Spring Court have?
Some of 1708 Elm Spring Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Elm Spring Court currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Elm Spring Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Elm Spring Court pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Elm Spring Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1708 Elm Spring Court offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Elm Spring Court offers parking.
Does 1708 Elm Spring Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Elm Spring Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Elm Spring Court have a pool?
No, 1708 Elm Spring Court does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Elm Spring Court have accessible units?
No, 1708 Elm Spring Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Elm Spring Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Elm Spring Court has units with dishwashers.

