1707 Barton Springs Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Beautiful home with great landscape! Brand new Paint and Carpets throughout home. Super clean home. Excellent floor plan with open design. 3 Bedrooms, Formal living can be converted to fourth bedroom, Study cum Formal Dining. Gas fireplace. Kitchen with Breakfast area. Split bedrooms, Master bath has huge walk-in closet. Abundant storage! Bright and airy living room. Ceramic Tile flooring in Kitchen. Wonderful kitchen, lots of cabinets, Pantry, Island & Sky Light. Black Appliances. Fenced backyard. Gas Stove. Two car garage with drive way. Faux wood blinds. Separate Laundry room.