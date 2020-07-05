All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:54 AM

Location

1707 Barton Springs Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home with great landscape! Brand new Paint and Carpets throughout home. Super clean home. Excellent floor plan with open design. 3 Bedrooms, Formal living can be converted to fourth bedroom, Study cum Formal Dining. Gas fireplace. Kitchen with Breakfast area. Split bedrooms, Master bath has huge walk-in closet. Abundant storage! Bright and airy living room. Ceramic Tile flooring in Kitchen. Wonderful kitchen, lots of cabinets, Pantry, Island & Sky Light. Black Appliances. Fenced backyard. Gas Stove. Two car garage with drive way. Faux wood blinds. Separate Laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1707 Barton Springs Court have any available units?
1707 Barton Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Barton Springs Court have?
Some of 1707 Barton Springs Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Barton Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Barton Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Barton Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Barton Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1707 Barton Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Barton Springs Court offers parking.
Does 1707 Barton Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Barton Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Barton Springs Court have a pool?
No, 1707 Barton Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Barton Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 1707 Barton Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Barton Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Barton Springs Court does not have units with dishwashers.

