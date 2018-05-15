1704 Harvest Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

THIS IS A GREAT HOME IN ALLEN! Freshly updated with new paint, flooring and windows. North facing, large inviting kitchen with gas cook-top and granite counters for all of your helpers. It has a full pantry, butlers pantry and large utility room for extra storage. Open concept to large living room. Downstairs office could be used as a 5th bedroom and is adjacent to a full bathroom. Master is large and relaxing with great closet. Over-sized garage, new fence. Large game room upstairs with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Community pool and park are within walking distance. New roof and gutters.