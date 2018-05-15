All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1704 Harvest Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1704 Harvest Glen Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

1704 Harvest Glen Drive

1704 Harvest Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1704 Harvest Glen Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Summerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
THIS IS A GREAT HOME IN ALLEN! Freshly updated with new paint, flooring and windows. North facing, large inviting kitchen with gas cook-top and granite counters for all of your helpers. It has a full pantry, butlers pantry and large utility room for extra storage. Open concept to large living room. Downstairs office could be used as a 5th bedroom and is adjacent to a full bathroom. Master is large and relaxing with great closet. Over-sized garage, new fence. Large game room upstairs with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Community pool and park are within walking distance. New roof and gutters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Harvest Glen Drive have any available units?
1704 Harvest Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Harvest Glen Drive have?
Some of 1704 Harvest Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Harvest Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Harvest Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Harvest Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Harvest Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1704 Harvest Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Harvest Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 1704 Harvest Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Harvest Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Harvest Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Harvest Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 1704 Harvest Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Harvest Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Harvest Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Harvest Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary