Allen, TX
1703 Briarhollow Drive
1703 Briarhollow Drive

1703 Briarhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Briarhollow Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available to move in on May 1st!
Fantastic four bedrooms, Single story home in the highly desirable Villages at Maxwell Creek. Recent updates include Wood look Tile Floors throughout entire home, New Roof, and New Dishwasher. Home has great natural light, with high ceilings and open concept floor plan. Kitchen is one you will enjoy with bay window and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! Spacious master suite includes sitting area. A well maintained home! Close to Parks, Shopping and Restaurants Must See to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Briarhollow Drive have any available units?
1703 Briarhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Briarhollow Drive have?
Some of 1703 Briarhollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Briarhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Briarhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Briarhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Briarhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1703 Briarhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Briarhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1703 Briarhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Briarhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Briarhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1703 Briarhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Briarhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1703 Briarhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Briarhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Briarhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

