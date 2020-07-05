1703 Briarhollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available to move in on May 1st!

Fantastic four bedrooms, Single story home in the highly desirable Villages at Maxwell Creek. Recent updates include Wood look Tile Floors throughout entire home, New Roof, and New Dishwasher. Home has great natural light, with high ceilings and open concept floor plan. Kitchen is one you will enjoy with bay window and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! Spacious master suite includes sitting area. A well maintained home! Close to Parks, Shopping and Restaurants Must See to appreciate!