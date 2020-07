1632 Summerfield Drive

Amenities

SUPER BRIGHT & CLEAN SPLIT 3 BEDROOM , 2 BATH WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, LOTS OF WALK IN CLOSET SPACE, ARCHED OPENINGS IN THE WALK WAYS, NEW CARPET, TILE IN ALL THE WET AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GAS COOKTOP, BENCH SEAT IN BREAKFAST DINING, FRESH PAINT INSIDE. THE LARGE LIVING ROOM HAS A FIREPLACE & OPENS UP FROM THE KITCHEN & DINING SO YOU NEVER HAVE TO FEEL LEFT OUT IF YOU'RE ENTERTAINING. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BAY WINDOW. THE MASTER BATH HAS A DOUBLE VANITY, LARGE WIC & SEPARATE GARDEN TUB & SHOWER. OUTSIDE, THE FENCE IS NEW. ITS A BOARD ON BOARD WITH STEAL POSTS & THE OUTSIDE OF THE HOUSE WAS JUST PAINTED. JUST AROUND THE CORNER FROM THE PARK. WELCOME HOME!!!