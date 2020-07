Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Lovely, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath patio home, with 2 car garage, spacious kitchen with island and stainless appliances, hardwood floors downstairs, very bright and functional floor plans. Master has a huge walk in closet and spacious bath with natural light. decent size 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with large closets. Close to shopping and highway. Must See!