1624 Balboa Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1624 Balboa Lane

1624 Balboa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Balboa Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous one story in highly sought after the Orchards of Allen with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Open floor plan and large kitchen with Granite countertops and great cabinet space. Gas log fireplace. Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and bathrooms and Wood Flooring throughout rest of house. Split Bedrooms, master features dual vanities and separate shower. Electric gate across driveway for additional security. Highly rated Allen ISD. Close to 75 and Allen Premium Outlet.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions. Pets subject to owner approval and $350 per pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Balboa Lane have any available units?
1624 Balboa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Balboa Lane have?
Some of 1624 Balboa Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Balboa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Balboa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Balboa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Balboa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Balboa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Balboa Lane offers parking.
Does 1624 Balboa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 Balboa Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Balboa Lane have a pool?
No, 1624 Balboa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Balboa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1624 Balboa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Balboa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Balboa Lane has units with dishwashers.

