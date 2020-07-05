1624 Balboa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous one story in highly sought after the Orchards of Allen with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Open floor plan and large kitchen with Granite countertops and great cabinet space. Gas log fireplace. Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and bathrooms and Wood Flooring throughout rest of house. Split Bedrooms, master features dual vanities and separate shower. Electric gate across driveway for additional security. Highly rated Allen ISD. Close to 75 and Allen Premium Outlet.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions. Pets subject to owner approval and $350 per pet deposit.