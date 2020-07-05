All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1613 Warm Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1613 Warm Springs Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM

1613 Warm Springs Drive

1613 Warm Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1613 Warm Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The freshest home in Allen! NEW paint NEW flooring NEW carpet NEW fixtures NEW Bosche dishwasher NEW refrigerator NEW stove NEW washer and NEW dryer NEW fence NEW custom built pergola over patio. Master bedroom down three bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Game Room up and two living rooms down, study with french doors down. Lovely front porch and back porch offer even more living space. This home is now available for immediate move in after complete top to bottom overhaul. You'll be the first tenants after all this work. If you hurry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Warm Springs Drive have any available units?
1613 Warm Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Warm Springs Drive have?
Some of 1613 Warm Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Warm Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Warm Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Warm Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Warm Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1613 Warm Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Warm Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1613 Warm Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Warm Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Warm Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1613 Warm Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Warm Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1613 Warm Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Warm Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Warm Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary