1613 Warm Springs Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The freshest home in Allen! NEW paint NEW flooring NEW carpet NEW fixtures NEW Bosche dishwasher NEW refrigerator NEW stove NEW washer and NEW dryer NEW fence NEW custom built pergola over patio. Master bedroom down three bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Game Room up and two living rooms down, study with french doors down. Lovely front porch and back porch offer even more living space. This home is now available for immediate move in after complete top to bottom overhaul. You'll be the first tenants after all this work. If you hurry.