Great opportunity to rent in the Allen ISD community. This 3 bedroom house features an open floor plan with the living room & eat-in kitchen. This homes comes complete with gas fireplace,SS appliances, roomy pantry, walk-in closets, master en-suite as well as formal dining room. Minutes away from, shopping, entertainment and schools. Owner pays HOA, There is a $40 application fee for all applicants 18 years old and older. **PETS are case by case** 50% pet deposit is non-refundable.