All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1606 Branch Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1606 Branch Creek Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:15 PM

1606 Branch Creek Drive

1606 Branch Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1606 Branch Creek Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic one story home with a beautiful curb appeal in highly thought after area featuring open floor plan, split bedrooms, two living areas, fantastic kitchen, easy to maintain floors, huge walk in closets in master. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tiled floor, kitchen nook, open to living room. Lots of natural light. Other features: fenced yard, back entry garage, garage door opener, built in desk, formal dining (can be used as office or living area), fireplace separate laundry room, high ceilings.Hurry!
Fantastic one story home with a beautiful curb appeal in highly thought after area featuring open floor plan, split bedrooms, two living areas, fantastic kitchen, easy to maintain floors, huge walk in closets in master. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tiled floor, kitchen nook, open to living room. Lots of natural light. Other features: fenced yard, back entry garage, garage door opener, built in desk, formal dining (can be used as office or living area), fireplace separate laundry room, high ceilings.Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Branch Creek Drive have any available units?
1606 Branch Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Branch Creek Drive have?
Some of 1606 Branch Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Branch Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Branch Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Branch Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Branch Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1606 Branch Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Branch Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1606 Branch Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Branch Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Branch Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1606 Branch Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Branch Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1606 Branch Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Branch Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Branch Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary