1606 Branch Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fantastic one story home with a beautiful curb appeal in highly thought after area featuring open floor plan, split bedrooms, two living areas, fantastic kitchen, easy to maintain floors, huge walk in closets in master. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tiled floor, kitchen nook, open to living room. Lots of natural light. Other features: fenced yard, back entry garage, garage door opener, built in desk, formal dining (can be used as office or living area), fireplace separate laundry room, high ceilings.Hurry!

