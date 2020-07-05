All apartments in Allen
Location

1545 Crystal Pass, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story home that is spacious and located in the highly sought after Lost Creek Ranch Subdivision, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with exquisite brick fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Three large size bedrooms and a second bathroom. Large fenced backyard. New fence and new roof installed in 2019.
Lots of parks, catch and release fish pond and a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Crystal Pass have any available units?
1545 Crystal Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Crystal Pass have?
Some of 1545 Crystal Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Crystal Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Crystal Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Crystal Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Crystal Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1545 Crystal Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Crystal Pass offers parking.
Does 1545 Crystal Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Crystal Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Crystal Pass have a pool?
Yes, 1545 Crystal Pass has a pool.
Does 1545 Crystal Pass have accessible units?
No, 1545 Crystal Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Crystal Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Crystal Pass has units with dishwashers.

