1545 Crystal Pass

Beautiful single story home that is spacious and located in the highly sought after Lost Creek Ranch Subdivision, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with exquisite brick fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Three large size bedrooms and a second bathroom. Large fenced backyard. New fence and new roof installed in 2019.

Lots of parks, catch and release fish pond and a community pool.