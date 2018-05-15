All apartments in Allen
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:51 AM

1537 Outerbridge Drive

1537 Outerbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Outerbridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Lost Creek Ranch 3 bedroom 2 bath + STUDY. Open floor plan with kitchen and breakfast area open to living room and gas fireplace. Double door study office space that could also be used as 4th bedroom or play area. New flooring in living, study and dining rooms and new carpet in bedrooms. New SS range. Fresh neutral interior paint and new granite counter tops. Roof replaced in April 2019. Lost Creek Ranch resort includes pool, playgrounds, parks, a basketball court, greenbelts, jogging paths and small lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Outerbridge Drive have any available units?
1537 Outerbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 Outerbridge Drive have?
Some of 1537 Outerbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Outerbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Outerbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Outerbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Outerbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1537 Outerbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Outerbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1537 Outerbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Outerbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Outerbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1537 Outerbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1537 Outerbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1537 Outerbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Outerbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 Outerbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

