Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and Immaculate one story home with 4 Bedrooms 2. Bath. 2 Car Garage in great neighborhood. Totally remodeling home with fresh paint throughout, new carpets new toilets, etc. and, Gorgeous updated kitchen with new faucet. Cozy family room! Separate Shower and Tub in Master Bathroom. Located in Lost Creek Ranch. Community Pool and Several Parks. Allen I.S.D. Close to major shopping centers.