Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home! Corner lot! Two-year-old fence, new HVAC, new carpeting in bedrooms. Beautiful laminate flooring in main areas, updated fixtures, large walk-in closet and outside deck. Three bedrooms plus dedicated study and dining room. This home is sparkling clean and in immaculate condition. Community features walking trails, parks, pool, ponds and elementary school in close proximity to the home. Just minutes from Allen Premium Outlets, Villages at Fairview, Watters Creek.