1527 Pleasant Run

Amenities

Freshly updated 4 bedroom home with stunning pond and greenbelt views. Kitchen features granite counters and lots of counter and cabinet space, stainless fridge included. Master retreat features huge windows and lots of natural light plus an attached bathroom with separate tub+shower and dual vanities. Formal dining area features updated laminate wood flooring and features beautiful pond views. Office features French doors and lots of great views. Backyard features a partially covered patio and lots space to entertain. Near highly rated schools including Curtis Middle and Olson Elementary. Close to major highways and near dining, shopping, and entertainment.