Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:44 PM

1527 Pleasant Run

1527 Pleasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Pleasant Run, Allen, TX 75002
Summerfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated 4 bedroom home with stunning pond and greenbelt views. Kitchen features granite counters and lots of counter and cabinet space, stainless fridge included. Master retreat features huge windows and lots of natural light plus an attached bathroom with separate tub+shower and dual vanities. Formal dining area features updated laminate wood flooring and features beautiful pond views. Office features French doors and lots of great views. Backyard features a partially covered patio and lots space to entertain. Near highly rated schools including Curtis Middle and Olson Elementary. Close to major highways and near dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Pleasant Run have any available units?
1527 Pleasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Pleasant Run have?
Some of 1527 Pleasant Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Pleasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Pleasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Pleasant Run pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Pleasant Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1527 Pleasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Pleasant Run offers parking.
Does 1527 Pleasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Pleasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Pleasant Run have a pool?
No, 1527 Pleasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Pleasant Run have accessible units?
No, 1527 Pleasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Pleasant Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 Pleasant Run has units with dishwashers.

