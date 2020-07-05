1526 Pebblestone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Located minutes from 75 with COOMMUNITY POOL, park, playground with restaurant and shopping nearby. This well maintained home is open, bright, move in ready and located in highly regarded Allen ISD. It has 4 br, huge living area, formal dining room with an open area for office. The breakfast nook is attached to the spacious kitchen that includes an island, lots of cabinets and access to a huge pantry. The living room has fireplace with gas logs in and a view of the backyard. This home is perfect for a family and is convenient to tennis and basketball courts near Celebration Park. New Roof 2014, new fence 2015, master bathroom renovated 2017, new airconditioner IN 2018, new door and updated cabinets in 2019, .