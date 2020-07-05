All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:58 AM

1526 Pebblestone Court

1526 Pebblestone Court · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Pebblestone Court, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Located minutes from 75 with COOMMUNITY POOL, park, playground with restaurant and shopping nearby. This well maintained home is open, bright, move in ready and located in highly regarded Allen ISD. It has 4 br, huge living area, formal dining room with an open area for office. The breakfast nook is attached to the spacious kitchen that includes an island, lots of cabinets and access to a huge pantry. The living room has fireplace with gas logs in and a view of the backyard. This home is perfect for a family and is convenient to tennis and basketball courts near Celebration Park. New Roof 2014, new fence 2015, master bathroom renovated 2017, new airconditioner IN 2018, new door and updated cabinets in 2019, .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Pebblestone Court have any available units?
1526 Pebblestone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Pebblestone Court have?
Some of 1526 Pebblestone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Pebblestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Pebblestone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Pebblestone Court pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Pebblestone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1526 Pebblestone Court offer parking?
No, 1526 Pebblestone Court does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Pebblestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Pebblestone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Pebblestone Court have a pool?
Yes, 1526 Pebblestone Court has a pool.
Does 1526 Pebblestone Court have accessible units?
No, 1526 Pebblestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Pebblestone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 Pebblestone Court has units with dishwashers.

