Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Bright and spacious one story in desirable Lost Creek Ranch featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with large living area with fireplace, kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, black appliances including refrigerator and Corian countertops. Large master with sitting area. Brand new laminate floor, new paint. Washer & Dryer to remain. Walking distance to neighborhood lake, park and community pool, close to Celebration Park, Natatorium and Shopping.