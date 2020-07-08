All apartments in Allen
1517 Heather Brook Drive

1517 Heather Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Heather Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable One Story 3 bed 2 bath Home on Corner Lot!! You can feel the spacious open concept the moment you walk through the front door. Wide front entry with wooden floors leading to the frontal secondary bedrooms as well as the large master retreat. A flex room perfect for home office, second living area or media for the family. Formal dining and beautiful white kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry space for the gourmet cook of the home. Wood or gas burning fireplace in the family room that overlooks the back and side yard. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and 75!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Heather Brook Drive have any available units?
1517 Heather Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Heather Brook Drive have?
Some of 1517 Heather Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Heather Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Heather Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Heather Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Heather Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1517 Heather Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Heather Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1517 Heather Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Heather Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Heather Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1517 Heather Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Heather Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1517 Heather Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Heather Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Heather Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

