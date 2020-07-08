1517 Heather Brook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Adorable One Story 3 bed 2 bath Home on Corner Lot!! You can feel the spacious open concept the moment you walk through the front door. Wide front entry with wooden floors leading to the frontal secondary bedrooms as well as the large master retreat. A flex room perfect for home office, second living area or media for the family. Formal dining and beautiful white kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry space for the gourmet cook of the home. Wood or gas burning fireplace in the family room that overlooks the back and side yard. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and 75!!