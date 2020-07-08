All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1517 Edgewater Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1517 Edgewater Dr
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:23 PM

1517 Edgewater Dr

1517 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1517 Edgewater Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous single story located in the highly sought after Lost Creek Ranch of Allen. This wonderfully cared for 3 bed, 2 bath home features a large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space open to the living and dining area, custom colors throughout, fireplace, a student study nook in the hallway to the bedrooms. A nice sized formal dining or could be used as an office. Huge private backyard with lighted patio is ideal for entertaining and features a beautiful outdoor living area! Lost Creek Ranch features a private community pool, jogging trail, parks, playgrounds and ponds with fountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Edgewater Dr have any available units?
1517 Edgewater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Edgewater Dr have?
Some of 1517 Edgewater Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Edgewater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Edgewater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Edgewater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Edgewater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1517 Edgewater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Edgewater Dr offers parking.
Does 1517 Edgewater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Edgewater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Edgewater Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1517 Edgewater Dr has a pool.
Does 1517 Edgewater Dr have accessible units?
No, 1517 Edgewater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Edgewater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Edgewater Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary