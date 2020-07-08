1517 Edgewater Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous single story located in the highly sought after Lost Creek Ranch of Allen. This wonderfully cared for 3 bed, 2 bath home features a large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space open to the living and dining area, custom colors throughout, fireplace, a student study nook in the hallway to the bedrooms. A nice sized formal dining or could be used as an office. Huge private backyard with lighted patio is ideal for entertaining and features a beautiful outdoor living area! Lost Creek Ranch features a private community pool, jogging trail, parks, playgrounds and ponds with fountains.