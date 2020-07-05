1516 Cedar Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room

SHORT TERM LEASE Preferred!!Amazing 2 story home at premium corner lot on a quiet culdesac and upgrades galore in the beautiful Allen Community. 4 bedroom, 3 full bath plus a media game room and a study with french doors! Second bedroom and full bath down is perfect for your guest. Gorgeous kitchen offers granite countertop, plenty of counter space, breakfast area, walk-in pantry,and open to light and bright living room for ease of entertaining. Spacious master suite with sitting area and private master bath including double sinks, walk-in shower, garden tub and good size closet. Fabulous family space on the second level featuring build-in cabinets. Fresh new paint. Family friendly neighborhood,close to Hwy 75.