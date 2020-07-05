All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

1516 Cedar Brook

1516 Cedar Brook Court · No Longer Available
Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1516 Cedar Brook Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
bathtub
SHORT TERM LEASE Preferred!!Amazing 2 story home at premium corner lot on a quiet culdesac and upgrades galore in the beautiful Allen Community. 4 bedroom, 3 full bath plus a media game room and a study with french doors! Second bedroom and full bath down is perfect for your guest. Gorgeous kitchen offers granite countertop, plenty of counter space, breakfast area, walk-in pantry,and open to light and bright living room for ease of entertaining. Spacious master suite with sitting area and private master bath including double sinks, walk-in shower, garden tub and good size closet. Fabulous family space on the second level featuring build-in cabinets. Fresh new paint. Family friendly neighborhood,close to Hwy 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Cedar Brook have any available units?
1516 Cedar Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Cedar Brook have?
Some of 1516 Cedar Brook's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Cedar Brook currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Cedar Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Cedar Brook pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Cedar Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1516 Cedar Brook offer parking?
No, 1516 Cedar Brook does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Cedar Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Cedar Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Cedar Brook have a pool?
No, 1516 Cedar Brook does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Cedar Brook have accessible units?
No, 1516 Cedar Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Cedar Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Cedar Brook has units with dishwashers.

