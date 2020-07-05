All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:24 AM

1432 Timber Ridge Drive

1432 Timber Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Timber Ridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath with 4 Living Areas and Study room, in the highly sought after, prestigious community of Lost creek Ranch with highly accredited Allen ISD Schools. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, & Island Kitchen. Kitchen Open to Family room with Corner Stone Fireplace . Master Bedroom Down and 3 bedroom upstairs with Media and Game room and large backyard. North facing house with great sunlight profile. New 8ft board on board fence, New Garage Door, New Roof, New Gutters. Excellent assigned schools! Home will be ready on August 1st for Move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
1432 Timber Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1432 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Timber Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1432 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Timber Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1432 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1432 Timber Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1432 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Timber Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

