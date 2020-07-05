1432 Timber Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath with 4 Living Areas and Study room, in the highly sought after, prestigious community of Lost creek Ranch with highly accredited Allen ISD Schools. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, & Island Kitchen. Kitchen Open to Family room with Corner Stone Fireplace . Master Bedroom Down and 3 bedroom upstairs with Media and Game room and large backyard. North facing house with great sunlight profile. New 8ft board on board fence, New Garage Door, New Roof, New Gutters. Excellent assigned schools! Home will be ready on August 1st for Move-in.