Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:22 AM

1420 Capstan Drive

1420 Capstan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Capstan Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful light and bright one story with high ceiling in sought after west Allen area. It offers newly installed flooring throughout except in wet areas and freshly painted interior walls. NO CARPET. It is minutes away from 121 & 75 and is close to schools, shopping & golf course. It features formal living and dining combo, study with French doors, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and family room. Kitchen has gas cook top and tile floor is open to very comfortable family room and breakfast area. Master suite has a bay window and master bath has double vanity, separate shower, and Walk-In-Closet. It has board-on-board fence. Subdivision amenity features a community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Capstan Drive have any available units?
1420 Capstan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Capstan Drive have?
Some of 1420 Capstan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Capstan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Capstan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Capstan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Capstan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1420 Capstan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Capstan Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Capstan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Capstan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Capstan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Capstan Drive has a pool.
Does 1420 Capstan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Capstan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Capstan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Capstan Drive has units with dishwashers.

