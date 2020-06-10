1420 Capstan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful light and bright one story with high ceiling in sought after west Allen area. It offers newly installed flooring throughout except in wet areas and freshly painted interior walls. NO CARPET. It is minutes away from 121 & 75 and is close to schools, shopping & golf course. It features formal living and dining combo, study with French doors, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and family room. Kitchen has gas cook top and tile floor is open to very comfortable family room and breakfast area. Master suite has a bay window and master bath has double vanity, separate shower, and Walk-In-Closet. It has board-on-board fence. Subdivision amenity features a community pool and playground.