1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful 3 bedroom home (4th room can be used a study on first floor). The master bedroom, 2 other bedrooms with two full bathrooms, loft are upstairs. Kitchen and living room have an open floor plan. This home features laminate flooring through out, very nice covered patio in the backyard and a two-car garage. Ease access to shopping, entertainment, food and is in Allen ISD! This home is ready for move in right away. Don't miss out living in this wonderful home. $75 administration fee is due upon lease execution.