All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:14 AM

1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive

1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful 3 bedroom home (4th room can be used a study on first floor). The master bedroom, 2 other bedrooms with two full bathrooms, loft are upstairs. Kitchen and living room have an open floor plan. This home features laminate flooring through out, very nice covered patio in the backyard and a two-car garage. Ease access to shopping, entertainment, food and is in Allen ISD! This home is ready for move in right away. Don't miss out living in this wonderful home. $75 administration fee is due upon lease execution.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive have any available units?
1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Sleepy Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary