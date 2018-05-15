1413 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

A beautiful North facing 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family house in excellent Glendover community, ready to move in. Open floor plan, great schools at walking distance, conveniently located near to Highway I-75 & 121 tollway.

Freshly painted, 2785 sqft , master bedroom, second bedroom and two full baths downstairs. Two bedrooms, large game room and a full bath upstairs. Living area with good looking wooden floor, welcoming breakfast area with large bay window. Cemented patio area overlooking the big backyard with trees.

Granite kitchen counter top, updated light fixtures and preinstalled washer and dryer.