1413 Kingsley Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:47 AM

1413 Kingsley Drive

1413 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Kingsley Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
A beautiful North facing 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family house in excellent Glendover community, ready to move in. Open floor plan, great schools at walking distance, conveniently located near to Highway I-75 & 121 tollway.
Freshly painted, 2785 sqft , master bedroom, second bedroom and two full baths downstairs. Two bedrooms, large game room and a full bath upstairs. Living area with good looking wooden floor, welcoming breakfast area with large bay window. Cemented patio area overlooking the big backyard with trees.
Granite kitchen counter top, updated light fixtures and preinstalled washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
1413 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 1413 Kingsley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Kingsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1413 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Kingsley Drive offers parking.
Does 1413 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Kingsley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 1413 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Kingsley Drive has units with dishwashers.

