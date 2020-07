Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready for Move In Beautifully maintained and upgraded Mercedes Home,W.Allen's desirable Glendover community. Newly painted add to beauty of this well designed floor plan. Spacious Kitchen opens to family rm. with brand new granite counter tops. Three min. walking to school. Flooring includes Brand new carpet, Ceramic & Wood . Large backyard. Fridge, Washer and Dryer included. House is filled with natural light. Convenient to highways and shopping.