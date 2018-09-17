1408 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Almost a one forth of an acre, corner lot in sought after Glendover Park on the West side. Enjoy the pool,park & playground this summer. Walk to school and the park is just a block away. This spacious home is so well planned out, you will love the space. Engineered hardwood downstairs and carpet up that is less than a year old. Only leased one time to Mr & Mrs. Clean so it is in pristine condition. Tired of looking at rentals that are high in price and look like the Munster's lived there. You will love the neighborhood, the schools and the condition of this home. This quality rental won't last long. Move in ready. Tenant does not pay HOA dues.