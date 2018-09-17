All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1408 Kingsley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1408 Kingsley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1408 Kingsley Drive

1408 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1408 Kingsley Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Almost a one forth of an acre, corner lot in sought after Glendover Park on the West side. Enjoy the pool,park & playground this summer. Walk to school and the park is just a block away. This spacious home is so well planned out, you will love the space. Engineered hardwood downstairs and carpet up that is less than a year old. Only leased one time to Mr & Mrs. Clean so it is in pristine condition. Tired of looking at rentals that are high in price and look like the Munster's lived there. You will love the neighborhood, the schools and the condition of this home. This quality rental won't last long. Move in ready. Tenant does not pay HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
1408 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 1408 Kingsley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Kingsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1408 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Kingsley Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1408 Kingsley Drive has a pool.
Does 1408 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Kingsley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary