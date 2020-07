Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great single story home in a quiet neighborhood, close to school, walking trails and park, a minutes away from Allen Outlet, Allen Shopping and restaurants.

The house has new carpet on all bedrooms, new plank flooring in the rest of the house, new granite kitchen countertop and ready for moving in immediately.