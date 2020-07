Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests! It features rich bamboo wood floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows, and a fireplace. The large kitchen has updated appliances and granite counter tops. The master suite is located upstairs, other bedrooms are downstairs. This home won’t last long!