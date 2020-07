Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Allen home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath, with refrigerator and wash, within walking distance of Schools! Good sized backyard with wood fence. No carpet in the house.Garage has been finished out nicely and is currently used as a second living and or craft room. Come and see.