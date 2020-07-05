1312 Creekwood Ct

Amenities
4/2 NEWLY RENOVATED! Allen Schools -2 Rent Options - Property Id: 129374
2 Rent Options - Tenant Chooses:
Deposit: $1,950
Rent: $1,950
- OR -
Deposit: $3,000
Rent: $1,875
Interior and exterior has been fully renovated from wall to wall; floors to roof.
Allen: 2,189 sqft, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 large living rooms, large formal dining room, kitchen with all appliances, large laundry room, 2 pantries, large fenced backyard, 2 car garage with extra storage and long driveway.
Exemplary Allen ISD: Anderson Elementary, Curtis Middle School, Lowery Freshman Center, Allen High School.
Absolutely no cats. No smoking.
Large backyard would be great for entertaining & families w/ children. Ample floored attic space w/ high attic ceilings.
This home is self managed; no management company to hassle with. We live one mile away from this home and are very attentive to our rental properties and their needs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129374p
