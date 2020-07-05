1312 Creekwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4/2 NEWLY RENOVATED! Allen Schools -2 Rent Options - Property Id: 129374



2 Rent Options - Tenant Chooses:



Deposit: $1,950

Rent: $1,950

- OR -

Deposit: $3,000

Rent: $1,875



Interior and exterior has been fully renovated from wall to wall; floors to roof.



Allen: 2,189 sqft, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 large living rooms, large formal dining room, kitchen with all appliances, large laundry room, 2 pantries, large fenced backyard, 2 car garage with extra storage and long driveway.



Exemplary Allen ISD: Anderson Elementary, Curtis Middle School, Lowery Freshman Center, Allen High School.



Absolutely no cats. No smoking.



Large backyard would be great for entertaining & families w/ children. Ample floored attic space w/ high attic ceilings.



This home is self managed; no management company to hassle with. We live one mile away from this home and are very attentive to our rental properties and their needs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129374p

