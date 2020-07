Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Elegant look home facing green belt, walking trails, and pond. ideally located 1 mile away from Fairview Town Center and Village of Allen with lots of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. huge master suite up with sitting area & extra large closet. Spacious 3 more bedrooms. Texas size huge kitchen perfect for cooking and entertaining. recent paint and carpet. Exemplary Allen ISD Schools. Walking distance to Marion Elementary