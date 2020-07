Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

WELL maintained 1.5 story home with an inviting floor plan with Allen ISD +Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining, and spacious family room open to kitchen+ Master suite boasts bay window w sitting area, large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and sep vanities+ Enjoy the outdoor space with patio and outdoor kitchen+ Automatic gate provide additional backyard space and privacy+If you are in the market for a rental home in NORTH DALLAS this is a must see home!!!