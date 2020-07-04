All apartments in Allen
1261 Wiltshire Drive.
Allen, TX
1261 Wiltshire Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:39 PM

1261 Wiltshire Drive

1261 Wiltshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1261 Wiltshire Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fabulous West Allen Townhome with huge BACKYARD!! Great location conveniently located to 121, area parks, schools and shopping! Extensive wood floors flow through this open floorplan with upgrades galore! Island Kitchen is highlighted with granite counters, abundant counter & cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, gas range and breakfast bar open to the spacious living room. Master suite is complete with granite counters, dual sinks, framed mirror, garden tub, oversized shower with seat & large walk-in closet. Generously sized secondary bedrooms with window seats. Loft-game room. Massive backyard with covered patio. Community park area with seating. Exterior lot provides privacy and nice views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1261 Wiltshire Drive have any available units?
1261 Wiltshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 Wiltshire Drive have?
Some of 1261 Wiltshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Wiltshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Wiltshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Wiltshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Wiltshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1261 Wiltshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1261 Wiltshire Drive offers parking.
Does 1261 Wiltshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1261 Wiltshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Wiltshire Drive have a pool?
No, 1261 Wiltshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Wiltshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1261 Wiltshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Wiltshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 Wiltshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

