1261 Wiltshire Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fabulous West Allen Townhome with huge BACKYARD!! Great location conveniently located to 121, area parks, schools and shopping! Extensive wood floors flow through this open floorplan with upgrades galore! Island Kitchen is highlighted with granite counters, abundant counter & cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, gas range and breakfast bar open to the spacious living room. Master suite is complete with granite counters, dual sinks, framed mirror, garden tub, oversized shower with seat & large walk-in closet. Generously sized secondary bedrooms with window seats. Loft-game room. Massive backyard with covered patio. Community park area with seating. Exterior lot provides privacy and nice views!