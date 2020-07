Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room microwave

Wonderful Executive Home in popular Twin Creeks, with community pool, well established pristine area and mature trees. Home has a very light and bright feel with loads of windows. Master is down for privacy. Media room up and secondary living area wing for the kids. Home is well suited for a larger family. Three car garage plus electronic security gate on back of home with large backyard.