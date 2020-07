Amenities

This beautiful house with 4 bedrooms, game-room and study-room. Allen Heritage Park neighborhood. Master bedroom and study room at 1st floor, three bedrooms and game-room on 2nd floor. The house is facing the tree line and walking distance to the community park. Jogging trail trail along the creek side. Washer, dryer on site. Great location and a short drive to Hwy 75 and major highways, the Allen Premium Outlet Mall, Allen Event center, Excellent Allen School ISD.