Last updated October 23 2019

1210 Willoughby Drive

1210 Willoughby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Willoughby Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Many upgrades in this traditional 4 bedroom 2.5 bath – home in a great Allen neighborhood. Hardwood and slate floors in all first floor main areas, and a flowing layout in this two-story home encompassing four bedrooms on the upper level seamlessly separating entertaining from private living. The eat in-in kitchen features a bay window, new cabinets, and Quartz countertops installed in 2017. A large game room upstairs serves as a second living area. The large Master Suite has space for a sitting area, while the ensuite boasts a jetted garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Large backyard. Roof replaced June 2019. New siding 2017. New HVAC 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Willoughby Drive have any available units?
1210 Willoughby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Willoughby Drive have?
Some of 1210 Willoughby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Willoughby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Willoughby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Willoughby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Willoughby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1210 Willoughby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Willoughby Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Willoughby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Willoughby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Willoughby Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Willoughby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Willoughby Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Willoughby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Willoughby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Willoughby Drive has units with dishwashers.

