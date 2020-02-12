1210 Willoughby Drive

Amenities

Many upgrades in this traditional 4 bedroom 2.5 bath – home in a great Allen neighborhood. Hardwood and slate floors in all first floor main areas, and a flowing layout in this two-story home encompassing four bedrooms on the upper level seamlessly separating entertaining from private living. The eat in-in kitchen features a bay window, new cabinets, and Quartz countertops installed in 2017. A large game room upstairs serves as a second living area. The large Master Suite has space for a sitting area, while the ensuite boasts a jetted garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Large backyard. Roof replaced June 2019. New siding 2017. New HVAC 2016.