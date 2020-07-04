All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:20 AM

1207 Waterford Way

1207 Waterford Way · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Waterford Way, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Exemplary Allen schools. The ideal house for entertaining! Enjoy soaring ceilings, 2 ornate fireplaces, open floor plan, HUGE kitchen with dry bar, stone cook top surround and Butlers pantry, media room, game room with wet bar, iron balusters, and arched openings. Backyard offers a great escape with sparkling pool, waterfall and stone patio. Upscale granite, new tile and wonderful updates complete this incredible home! Great location, community pool, and walking trail. Close to Allen Premium Outlook and shopping centers. Minutes away from Hwy 75. Pool maintenance cost is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Waterford Way have any available units?
1207 Waterford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Waterford Way have?
Some of 1207 Waterford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Waterford Way currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Waterford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Waterford Way pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Waterford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1207 Waterford Way offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Waterford Way offers parking.
Does 1207 Waterford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Waterford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Waterford Way have a pool?
Yes, 1207 Waterford Way has a pool.
Does 1207 Waterford Way have accessible units?
No, 1207 Waterford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Waterford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Waterford Way has units with dishwashers.

