1207 Waterford Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Exemplary Allen schools. The ideal house for entertaining! Enjoy soaring ceilings, 2 ornate fireplaces, open floor plan, HUGE kitchen with dry bar, stone cook top surround and Butlers pantry, media room, game room with wet bar, iron balusters, and arched openings. Backyard offers a great escape with sparkling pool, waterfall and stone patio. Upscale granite, new tile and wonderful updates complete this incredible home! Great location, community pool, and walking trail. Close to Allen Premium Outlook and shopping centers. Minutes away from Hwy 75. Pool maintenance cost is included in rent.