Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1205 Fox Trail Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:38 AM

1205 Fox Trail Drive

1205 Fox Trail Drive
Location

1205 Fox Trail Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beauty backs to a greenbelt with a wonderful view of TREES. Super cute and charming single story home with a great location in Allen! Just minutes to I-75! Beautiful brick elevation, front swing two car garage. This wonderful floor plan features three spacious guest bedrooms plus a private master suite with an en-suite bath. Hardwood flooring throughout. Updated Kitchen with a breakfast bar, tiled back-splash plus stainless steel appliances. Ceilings decorated with stunning crown moldings! Great living room with a decorative gas fireplace. The study with closet, could be used as a 4th bedroom. Great backyard large covered patio to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Fox Trail Drive have any available units?
1205 Fox Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Fox Trail Drive have?
Some of 1205 Fox Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Fox Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Fox Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Fox Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Fox Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1205 Fox Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Fox Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Fox Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Fox Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Fox Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Fox Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Fox Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Fox Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Fox Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Fox Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

