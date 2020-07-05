1205 Fox Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beauty backs to a greenbelt with a wonderful view of TREES. Super cute and charming single story home with a great location in Allen! Just minutes to I-75! Beautiful brick elevation, front swing two car garage. This wonderful floor plan features three spacious guest bedrooms plus a private master suite with an en-suite bath. Hardwood flooring throughout. Updated Kitchen with a breakfast bar, tiled back-splash plus stainless steel appliances. Ceilings decorated with stunning crown moldings! Great living room with a decorative gas fireplace. The study with closet, could be used as a 4th bedroom. Great backyard large covered patio to enjoy!