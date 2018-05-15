All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1146 Amy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1146 Amy Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:50 AM

1146 Amy Drive

1146 Amy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1146 Amy Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
guest suite
Beautiful home in desired Montgomery Farms subdivision. Master down with study and formal dining. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring and nice carpeting. Two guest bedrooms down with full bath. Game room and extra guest suite up. Great access to US-75(half a mile) and 121(3 miles). Very close to the Watters Creek shopping and dining area. Just open the front door to enjoy a great scene with green belt. Jogging path connects to Water Crossing trail that's 1.6-mile circle back). A quiet neighborhood to raise a family, 5 minutes walk to Norton Elementary in the same community. Includes fridge and full sized washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Amy Drive have any available units?
1146 Amy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Amy Drive have?
Some of 1146 Amy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Amy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Amy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Amy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1146 Amy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1146 Amy Drive offer parking?
No, 1146 Amy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1146 Amy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 Amy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Amy Drive have a pool?
No, 1146 Amy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Amy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1146 Amy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Amy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Amy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary