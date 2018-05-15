1146 Amy Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in desired Montgomery Farms subdivision. Master down with study and formal dining. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring and nice carpeting. Two guest bedrooms down with full bath. Game room and extra guest suite up. Great access to US-75(half a mile) and 121(3 miles). Very close to the Watters Creek shopping and dining area. Just open the front door to enjoy a great scene with green belt. Jogging path connects to Water Crossing trail that's 1.6-mile circle back). A quiet neighborhood to raise a family, 5 minutes walk to Norton Elementary in the same community. Includes fridge and full sized washer & dryer.