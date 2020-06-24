All apartments in Allen
1126 Arbor Park Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:24 AM

1126 Arbor Park Drive

1126 Arbor Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Arbor Park Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 4-3-2 home in sought-after Waterford Crossing Community. Open floor plan with well equipped kitchen overlooking breakfast and large family. Center island, granite counters. Winding staircase and rich hardwoods throughout first floor. Downstairs master suite has a fireplace, bath with 2 vanities and large walk-in closet. The study connects to full bath and could be used as a 5th bedroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Cottage-like storage with electricity. Upstairs has a large Game and 3 bedrooms. Longer lease is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Arbor Park Drive have any available units?
1126 Arbor Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Arbor Park Drive have?
Some of 1126 Arbor Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Arbor Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Arbor Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Arbor Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Arbor Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1126 Arbor Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Arbor Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1126 Arbor Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Arbor Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Arbor Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1126 Arbor Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Arbor Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1126 Arbor Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Arbor Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Arbor Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

