1126 Arbor Park Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 4-3-2 home in sought-after Waterford Crossing Community. Open floor plan with well equipped kitchen overlooking breakfast and large family. Center island, granite counters. Winding staircase and rich hardwoods throughout first floor. Downstairs master suite has a fireplace, bath with 2 vanities and large walk-in closet. The study connects to full bath and could be used as a 5th bedroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Cottage-like storage with electricity. Upstairs has a large Game and 3 bedrooms. Longer lease is preferred.