Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:51 PM

1119 Surrey Lane

1119 Surrey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Surrey Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Gorgeous 1.5 story house in prime west Allen location! All bedrooms are on the 1st floor, massive game or media room upstairs. 4th bedroom can be used as a study room. Private master suite with sitting area. Open and bright floor plan features plantation shutters, extensive wood floor & crown molding. Tons of cabinetry and counter space in the large kitchen. Spacious work station plus private study or 4th bedroom. Excellent landscape & flower gardens! Community offers pool, jogging trail, park & more! New tiles will be installed to the floor in bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Surrey Lane have any available units?
1119 Surrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Surrey Lane have?
Some of 1119 Surrey Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Surrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Surrey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Surrey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Surrey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1119 Surrey Lane offer parking?
No, 1119 Surrey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Surrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Surrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Surrey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1119 Surrey Lane has a pool.
Does 1119 Surrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 1119 Surrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Surrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Surrey Lane has units with dishwashers.

