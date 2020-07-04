1119 Surrey Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous 1.5 story house in prime west Allen location! All bedrooms are on the 1st floor, massive game or media room upstairs. 4th bedroom can be used as a study room. Private master suite with sitting area. Open and bright floor plan features plantation shutters, extensive wood floor & crown molding. Tons of cabinetry and counter space in the large kitchen. Spacious work station plus private study or 4th bedroom. Excellent landscape & flower gardens! Community offers pool, jogging trail, park & more! New tiles will be installed to the floor in bathrooms.