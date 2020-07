Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

Beautiful Home in Allen with great UPDATES!!!Open & bright floorplan w Lots of storage space. Nice sized living area or game room upstairs for many uses. New 2014 Carpet, 5 burner gas stove, extra-large laundry room, split bedrooms, close proximity to park. Remodeled baths in 2014. 2018 Roof. 2012 fence, 2010 water heater Covered back patio allows for outdoor entertaining year round! This home is ready to move in