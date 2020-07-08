All apartments in Allen
1068 Emil Place

1068 Emil Place · No Longer Available
Location

1068 Emil Place, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

Stunning Beautiful home in West Allen! All bedrooms are on second floor. The 3rd bedroom also makes a great home office. A lot of natural lights with many upgrades! Spacious Kitchen has gas cooking range, granite countertop, plenty of cabinet storage. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

