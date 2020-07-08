1068 Emil Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Stunning Beautiful home in West Allen! All bedrooms are on second floor. The 3rd bedroom also makes a great home office. A lot of natural lights with many upgrades! Spacious Kitchen has gas cooking range, granite countertop, plenty of cabinet storage. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.