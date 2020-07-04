1059 Enchanted Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful Waterford Parks house with great open floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 Living areas, 2 Dining & Study. Master downstairs. Knotty Alder Cabinetry, Granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Tile floors throughout main living areas. Energy efficient electricity system installed. Close to schools, 3 mins to Elementary school, 10 mins Middle school and 8 mins to High School. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit us click (View Details) and (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600.