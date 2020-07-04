All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1059 Enchanted Rock Drive

1059 Enchanted Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1059 Enchanted Rock Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Waterford Parks house with great open floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 Living areas, 2 Dining & Study. Master downstairs. Knotty Alder Cabinetry, Granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Tile floors throughout main living areas. Energy efficient electricity system installed. Close to schools, 3 mins to Elementary school, 10 mins Middle school and 8 mins to High School. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit us click (View Details) and (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive have any available units?
1059 Enchanted Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive have?
Some of 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Enchanted Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 Enchanted Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

