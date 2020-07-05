Rent Calculator
104 Bardwell Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
104 Bardwell Dr
104 Bardwell Drive
·
Location
104 Bardwell Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/104-bardwell-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 Bardwell Dr have any available units?
104 Bardwell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 104 Bardwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
104 Bardwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Bardwell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 104 Bardwell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 104 Bardwell Dr offer parking?
No, 104 Bardwell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 104 Bardwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Bardwell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Bardwell Dr have a pool?
No, 104 Bardwell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 104 Bardwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 104 Bardwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Bardwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Bardwell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Bardwell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Bardwell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
