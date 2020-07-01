All apartments in Allen
1009 Muir Woods Drive

1009 Muir Woods Drive
Location

1009 Muir Woods Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Woodland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely home within walking distance to Celebration Park! 4 bedroom or 3 and an office. Open concept kitchen overlooking living room with beautiful fire place. All white cabinets in kitchen and laminate wood floors throughout. Covered patio for entertaining and a retractable shade for privacy. Close to shopping and dining and access to all major freeways. WASHER & DRYER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! 620+ credit for both parties and 3x the income combined required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Muir Woods Drive have any available units?
1009 Muir Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Muir Woods Drive have?
Some of 1009 Muir Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Muir Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Muir Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Muir Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Muir Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1009 Muir Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Muir Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Muir Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Muir Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Muir Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Muir Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Muir Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Muir Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Muir Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Muir Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.

